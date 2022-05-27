Netflix adds warning card to ‘Stranger Things 4’ after Uvalde school shooting



By Marianne Garvey

Netflix added a warning card to “Stranger Things 4” after Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“We filmed this season of ‘Stranger Things’ a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing,” the message states. “We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

The streaming company has also added notes reading: “Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children,” and “disturbing images.”

Netflix had previously released the first eight minutes of the “Stranger Things” Season 4 premiere. The opening scene of the new season shows Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven and several children covered in blood.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman in massacre in Uvalde.

