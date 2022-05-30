Cannes Film Festival 2022 list of winners
By Marianne Garvey
The 75th Cannes Film Festival has revealed this year’s award winners and the recipient of its prestigious Palme d’Or.
In addition to the film’s honored, Forest Whitaker received a Palme d’Or for his career, and Tom Cruise was awarded a surprise honorary Palme d’Or while in town promoting “Top Gun: Maverick” near the beginning of the festival.
Here is a list of more winners at the festival:
Palme d’Or: “Triangle of Sadness,” directed by Ruben Östlund
Grand Prix: “Stars at Noon,” directed by Claire Denis, and “Close,” directed by Lukas Dhont
Jury Prize: “Eo,” directed by Jerzy Skolimowski, and “Le Otto Montagne,” directed by Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix van Groeningen
Best director: Park Chan-wook for “Decision to Leave”
Best screenplay: “Boy From Heaven”
Best actress: Zar Amir Ebrahimi for “Holy Spider”
Best actor: Song Kang-ho for “Broker”
Camera d’Or: Gina Gammell and Riley Keough for “War Pony”
Short film Palme d’Or: “The Water Murmurs”
