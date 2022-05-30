Master P reveals his daughter Tytyana Miller, 29, has died

By Marianne Garvey

Master P and his family are mourning the loss of his daughter Tytyana Miller.

Miller was 29. No cause of death was shared.

The artist and producer took to Instagram with a message, writing: “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Tytyana’s brother Romeo Miller also wrote about mourning his sister.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana,” he wrote on social media. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace. God Bless. -RM”

Tytyana appeared on “Growing Up Hip-Hop” in 2016, where she documented her past struggle with substance abuse. She also starred in the film “A Mother’s Choice” in 2017.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.