A$AP Rocky on the kind of father he wants to be

Just before welcoming a child with Rihanna was earlier this month, A$AP Rocky shared some thoughts about how he planned on approaching fatherhood.

In a recently published interview with Dazed just before Rihanna gave birth, the rapper said he “will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what.”

“I actually love to watch cartoons — I’ve watched like, ‘Teletubbies,’ ‘Blue’s Clues,’ ‘Yo Gabba Gabba,’ ‘Peppa Pig’ and ‘Baby Shark,'” he said. “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

Their baby, whose name has not yet been publicly announced, is in good hands.

Both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are fashion designers and she made quite a statement during her pregnancy with her looks.

