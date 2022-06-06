Kristin Cavallari has thoughts on Jay Cutler’s comments about partying after divorce

By Marianne Garvey

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce has been up and down.

But now that their settlement has been finalized, Cutler says he celebrated.

“When the settlement came through, I threw a party,” he said on his podcast, “Uncut With Jay Cutler.”

“I don’t recommend divorce for anybody. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but, um, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin. It worked out for me, so it is what it is,” he added.

Cavallari ran into TMZ, who asked her thoughts on Cutler’s words, and she said she threw her own party.

“I’ve been partying for two years straight,” she said.

The former couple, who share three children together, filed for divorce in April 2020.

Earlier this spring, Cavallari said in an Instagram talk that she would marry again.

“I still very much believe in marriage and I’ve had tremendous growth over the past two years,” she said.

