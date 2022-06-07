Suspect in Atlanta rapper Trouble’s murder surrenders

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

A 33-year-old Georgia man suspected of murdering Atlanta rapper Trouble surrendered to deputies early Tuesday, according to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) spokesperson Jedidia Canty.

According to an RCSO news release, Jamichael Jones was arrested “without incident and taken into custody by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for the connection to the shooting death of Atlanta rapper Mariel Orr — also known as ‘Trouble,’ on June 5, 2022.”

On Monday afternoon, local officials released a wanted flyer and identified Jones as a suspect in the murder.

“Jones agreed to turn himself in and has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Home Invasion, and Battery,” read the RCSO news release. He is scheduled to appear at a bond hearing Tuesday, according to Rockdale County Court. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney at this time.

Orr was found with a gunshot wound at the Lake St. James Apartments in Conyers at 3:20 a.m. ET Sunday when deputies responded to a shooting call there, the release said.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, said RCSO.

According to Spotify, Orr’s debut mixtape was released in 2011.

Titled “December 17th,” it featured appearances by rappers Waka Flocka, Flame and Future. His 2016 collaboration with fellow Atlanta native YFN Lucci, the single “Key to the Streets,” reached number 70 on Billboard’s Hot 100, according to the streaming service.

Tributes from the rap community were posted to social media following the entertainer’s fatal shooting.

DefJam Recordings posted “our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.”

Fellow Atlanta rapper T.I. tweeted “R.I.P. Trouble,” on Monday. Rapper Meek Mill said “I woke up to rip trouble … Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!!”

CNN has reached out to the Rockdale County Public Defender for comment from Jones.

