Kid Rock is unapologetic about his rant against Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar

Kid Rock had some fiery things to say about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar years ago.

And he isn’t sorry about it.

The rocker told Fox host Tucker Carlson during an interview for “Life of a Rockstar: Kid Rock” that he has no regrets about the 2019 incident in which his alcohol-fueled, expletive-filled rant about the pair was reported on by TMZ.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts,” Rock told Carlson. “I own what I said.”

Rock said he’s “not an Oprah Winfrey fan” and doesn’t “apologize to anybody.”

One thing he said he did feel bad about is that he mistook comedian Kathy Griffin for former TV host Kathie Lee Gifford, while lashing out against a controversial photo shoot in which Griffin held a fake, bloody heady of then President Donald Trump.

“When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like ‘Oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford,'” he said. “We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years.”

Kid Rock has been an ardent Trump supporter over the years.

