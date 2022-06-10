Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen posts a sweet tribute to him

By Marianne Garvey

Ray Liotta’s daughter, Karsen, 23, posted a tribute to her dad on Instagram.

“Those who knew him, loved him,” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair. “You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”

She added a heart emoji.

On May 26, Liotta died in his sleep at age 67 while in the Dominican Republic filming his latest project, “Dangerous Waters.”

He shared Karsen with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace. He is survived by his fiancée Jacy Nittolo.

Liotta supported his daughter’s acting ambitions during an “Absolute Radio” interview in 2016.

“I am a true believer that if this is what she wants to do, what am I gonna do?” he said. “It’s what you do and how you handle that time in between, which is what messes up a lot of actors.”

