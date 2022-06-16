Skip to Content
Ana de Armas is uncanny as Marilyn Monroe in ‘BLONDE’

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe.

The actress embodies the iconic late star in a movie for Netflix titled, “BLONDE.” It takes viewers through the life of Monroe, starting from when she was a child.

“‘BLONDE’ blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves,” a synopsis for the film states.

The movie, written and directed by Andrew Dominik, also stars Bobby Cannavale, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Xavier Samuel and Evan Williams.

The film is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates and releases later this year.

