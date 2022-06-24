Sharon Stone says she suffered nine miscarriages

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Sharon Stone says she has “lost nine children” through miscarriages, saying women are made to feel that losing a baby is “something to bear alone and secretly,” with a sense of failure.

The Golden Globe-winning actress shared her painful experience underneath an Instagram post by People magazine, where “Dancing with the Stars” performer Peta Murgatroyd opened up about losing a pregnancy while her husband, Maks Chmerkovskiy, was in Ukraine.

Stone, who is the mother of sons Roan, Laird and Quinn through adoption, wrote: “We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage.”

The 64-year-old “Basic Instinct” star lamented a lack of care offered to women who have gone through a miscarriage, saying that anyone that has suffered that type of loss requires “compassion and empathy and healing.”

“It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need.

“Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”

Stone previously revealed in a 2017 interview with EXTRATV that a genetic blood condition prevented her from carrying a child to term.

According to a 2021 editorial published in The Lancet medical journal, an estimated 23 million miscarriages occur globally every year, with one in 10 women suffering a pregnancy loss in their lifetime.

Last year, in an interview with BBC Radio’s Woman’s Hour, Stone praised the “global sisterhood,” which included stars like Chrissy Teigen and Vanessa Kirby, for speaking out about “issues of loss and heartache and rape and brutalization and all of the things that happened to us and to our bodies.”

“We’re not carrying the water anymore,” she said. “We are not carrying shame that doesn’t belong to us. We are letting it out.”

