BET Awards 2022: A viewing guide to Sunday’s show

By Chloe Melas, CNN

The BET Awards, which celebrate Black excellence in music, culture and sports, will take place Sunday.

Taraji P. Henson will host the event, set to feature performances from Lizzo, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Jack Harlow, Babyface and more. Producer and artist Diddy will be honored with lifetime achievement award.

The show airs on BET at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

Doja Cat leads in nominations with six, followed by Drake and Ari Lennox with four.

A full list of nominees follows below.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence”

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An Evening with Silk Sonic”

H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”

Tyler, the Creator – “Call Me If You Get Lost”

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

Kanye West – “Donda”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”

Doja Cat – “Planet Her”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp – “All In Your Hands”

Kanye West – “Come to Life”

Kelly Price – “Grace”

Fred Hammond – “Hallelujah”

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

Election Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh”

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win”

BET Her

Alicia Keys – “Best of Me (Originals)”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Roster”

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – “Unloyal”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

“Candyman”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air”

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Damson Idris – “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Forest Whitaker – “Respect” / “Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Coco Jones – “Bel-Air”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”

Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King – “The Harder They Fal”

Zendaya – “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.