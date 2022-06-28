Nick Cannon says he’s ‘failed miserably’ at monogamy

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Nick Cannon is “a hopeless romantic.”

During a conversation on the “All The Way with Shelley Wade” podcast, Cannon said that he hopes to marry again some day.

“I love the concept. I love the ceremony of it,” he said. “I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships. But like, you know, God ain’t done with me. We gonna figure it out.”

Cannon has made headlines in recent years for fathering a number of children with different women and recently confirmed that he will be growing his family again.

“Let’s just put it this way… the stork is on the way,” he said in June.

Cannon shares fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, singer Mariah Carey, has son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, and twin sons Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa.

His youngest child, a son named Zen he shared with model Alyssa Scott, died from brain cancer at the age of five months old.

