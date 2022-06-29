Sam Asghari on his ‘surreal’ marriage to Britney Spears

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Sam Asghari opened up about his marriage to the “amazing” Britney Spears in his first interview since their June wedding.

The actor appeared on “Good Morning America” in a segment that aired Wednesday to promote his forthcoming film, “Hot Seat.”

Naturally, talk turned to their recent nuptials.

“The husband thing hasn’t hit me yet,” Asghari said.

“It was way overdue for us,” he said of their wedding. “We imagined this thing being a fairytale, and it was. And we wanted to celebrate with, you know, our loved ones, our close people. We wanted to just celebrate, and that’s what we did.”

Asghari credited his wife with helping to elevate his acting career.

“I didn’t really get noticed until, you know — my wife gave me, like this amazing platform to work with,” he said. “So I’m always appreciative of that. And I’m always so grateful for that.”

“I don’t take any opportunity that I have for granted and I really try to stay positive with everything that’s happening,” Ashgari added.

The couple met on the set of Spears’ music video in 2016, got engaged in September 2021 and announced a pregnancy loss weeks before they wed.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.