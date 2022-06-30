Beyoncé explains why she created ‘Renaissance’



By Lisa Respers France, CNN

We now know a bit more about Beyoncé’s forthcoming new album, “Renaissance.”

The superstar singer posted an ethereal photo of herself upon a see-through horse on her verified Instagram account Thursday, captioned with some insight.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. “

She released her first single, “Break My Soul,” from the new album last week and it became a quick hit.

“Renaissance” is set to come out July 29. Beyoncé’s last full-length album was “Lemonade” in 2016.

“I hope you find joy in this music,” she concluded her post. “I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

