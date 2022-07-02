Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian break silence about hospitalization

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Newlyweds Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are reflecting on “a scary and emotional week.”

The pair posted on their verified social media accounts about Barker’s recent hospitalization.

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote in a note posted on his Instagram stories. “But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

The Blink 182 drummer explained that during his endoscopy, he had “a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.”

“This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis,” he wrote. “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Barker and Kardashian officially wed in May and hosted a lavish celebration in Portofino, Italy.

She also shared Barker’s note on her Instastories.

“Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been,” she wrote. “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.”

The entrepreneur and reality star wrote that she was “grateful to God for healing my husband” and “for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.’

“I am so touched and appreciative,” Kardashian wrote. “I am so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

