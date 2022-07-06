‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director forgot Natalie Portman’s ‘Star Wars’ role

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Your bad, Taika Waititi.

The “Thor: Love and Thunder” director told Rolling Stone he forgot about his film’s star, Natalie Portman, being part of the “Star Wars” franchise.

According to Waititi, his initial conversation with Portman went like this:

“Natalie said to me, what do you do next? And I said ‘I’m trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?,'” he recalled. “She said, ‘I’ve been in Star Wars movies.’ I forgot about those ones.”

The director then laughed about it, according to the publication.

For the record, Portman starred as Padmé Amidala in the prequel trilogy to “Star Wars.”

She reprises her role as Jane Foster in the “Thor” sequel.

