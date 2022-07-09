Shawn Mendes postpones tour to focus on his mental health

By Megan Thomas, CNN

Shawn Mendes has postponed his world tour to focus on his health.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Grammy-nominated singer, 23, said he is pushing back the next three weeks of his concert dates “until further notice.”

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” Mendes wrote. “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Mendes concluded his post, “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys.”

He received thousands of supportive comments in response to the post.

Mendes kicked off his “Wonder” tour last month. He was scheduled to perform in St. Paul, Minneapolis, on Saturday, with performances lined up through October.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.