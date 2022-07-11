Judi Dench recalls director telling her she had ‘wrong face’ for film

By Yenny Sanchez, CNN

Even Dame Judi Dench encountered some doubters on her journey to the big screen.

In a recent interview, Dench revealed a film director once told her that she would never make it in film because she had “the wrong face.”

“He was perfectly nice, but at the end he said, ‘You’ll never make a film. You have the wrong face,'” the actress, 87, told the Sunday Times Magazine. “And I said that is fine, I don’t like film anyway. I want to go back to the theatre.”

Dench explained that at the time she was trying to expand her work on the big screen since she was only known for her theatre work.

Despite the harsh criticism and doubts, Dench became one of the biggest stars in film when she landed her first lead role in 1997 as Queen Victoria in “Mrs Brown.”

Since then, the actress has earned seven Academy Award nominations and one Oscar win for her extraordinary 8-minute performance as Queen Elizabeth I in the 1998 film “Shakespeare in Love.”

Her most recent nomination came last year for best supporting actress her role in best picture nominee “Belfast.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.