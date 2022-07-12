Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys joy is worth celebrating

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

After more than 50 years in showbiz, Sheryl Lee Ralph has finally received her first Emmy nomination. And her joy is infectious.

In a minute-long video shared by her son on Twitter, Ralph — who plays teacher Barbara Howard on ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” — is on the phone receiving the news of her Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

“Oh, my God,” she repeats, while jumping and fanning her face. “Oh, my God!”

“I don’t know what to say,” she says, her hand covering her mouth.

Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning. Ralph’s co-stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams received nods for their work on “Abbott Elementary” as well, and the show was also recognized individually with a nomination for outstanding comedy series.

Ralph continued to express her excitement on Instagram, thanking series creator Brunson and the rest of the cast and crew.

“Sweet baby Jesus, and the grown one too! Nothing before God’s time. (Brunson) you made this happen and I love you!!! I have the most amazing cast and crew a Diva could ever ask for and I love each and every one of you!!! To all my supporters throughout my career, thank you, thank you, thank you. We are going to the Emmy’s baby!!!!!” she wrote following the announcement.

As a first-time nominee, Ralph is in good company. Former President Barack Obama also became a first-time nominee Tuesday morning, as the narrator for the Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks.” Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for reprising his performance as T’Challa in the animated Disney+ series “What If?”

