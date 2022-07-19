Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy announce their split with ‘heavy hearts’

By Marianne Garvey

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are taking a break from their relationship.

Handler, who had been noticeably absent from Koy’s Instagram feed lately, wrote on her own Instagram account Monday that the two are taking a break. She also shared video that the two had planned to post on their upcoming one-year anniversary.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” Handler wrote. “I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us.”

She also praised Koy.

“To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future,” she wrote.

Handler told Koy directly, “You blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground.”

“This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING,” Handler wrote, adding, “So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring and let’s first start by all going to the theater on August 5th to buy tickets to Jo’s new movie EASTER SUNDAY and Filipino PRIDE! Let’s go!”

Handler and Koy met over 20 years ago and he often appeared on Handler’s former E! show, “Chelsea Lately.” When she revealed their relationship last year, Handler wrote, “I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone!”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.