David Hasselhoff’s 70th birthday turned into a ‘Baywatch’ reunion

From the looks of it, David Hasselhoff’s 70th birthday celebration went swimmingly.

Hasselhoff shared a video on Instagram Monday in which guests sang happy happy birthday to him at a celebration.

Some of his former “Baywatch” costars, including David Chokachi, Jeremy Jackson, Kelly Packard and Parker Stevenson, were in attendance.

“Great celebrating @davidhasselhoff 70th, he’s such an amazing human being with so much love to share with the world,” Chokachi wrote in the caption on two photos he shared from the event. So many great adventures shared with this guy! Much love ! @jeremyjacksonfitness @kellypackardofficial.”

Packard also shared some photos, writing “Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend!”

“One of my hero’s turned 70 today! You will never meet a more generous, kind, talented man!” her caption read. “I am so happy we could celebrate with you!! And as always good to see all my cast mates and friends.”

Jackson referred to Hasselhoff as “My TV Dad, my childhood IDOL, my acting/music/showmanship mentor and my dear friend and true life big brother” in the caption of the photos he shared.

“Happy 70th ya handsome legend you!,” Jackson wrote. “Thanks for bringing our friends together for many years and here is to MANY MORE!”

