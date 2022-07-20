Bruce Willis revisits ‘Die Hard’ set in honor of film’s 34th anniversary

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Bruce Willis revisited the site of one of his most famous films.

The actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted a video on her verified Instagram account recently that showed her husband visiting Fox Plaza in Los Angeles, which was the setting for Nakatomi Plaza in his now iconic 1988 film, “Die Hard.”

“Nakatomi Plaza 34 years later #happymovieanniversary #diehard @20thcenturystudios,” she wrote in the comments.

Willis’ family announced in March that the star would be taking a break from acting due to his being diagnosed with aphasia that is affecting his cognitive abilities.

According to the Mayo Clinic, aphasia is “a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate” and can be caused by a stroke, head injury, a brain tumor or a disease.

Since his diagnosis his wife has shared updates about Willis’ life, including him enjoying a game of basketball with some friends.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.