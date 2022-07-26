Here’s a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

In about a month, some of the world’s best filmmakers will descend on the “City of Canals” for the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The festival, which kicks off on August 31, typically marks the start of a new film awards season, followed closely by the Telluride Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). On Tuesday, the festival released its annual lineup of films.

Most notable of the lineup is the opening night film, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel and the first time a Netflix movie has opened the festival. The film stars indie favorites Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, as well as acting heavyweight Don Cheadle. Other standouts are “Blonde,” a drama about Marilyn Monroe, and Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Here’s a list of all the films to look forward to this year. (Directors are listed along with film titles.)

Venezia 79 Competition

“Il Signore delle Formiche,” Gianni Amelio

“The Whale,” Darren Aronofsky

“White Noise,” Noah Baumbach

“L’immensità,” Emanuele Crialese

“Saint Omer,” Alice Diop

“Blonde,” Andrew Dominik

“Tár,” Todd Field

“Love Life,” Koji Fukada

“Athena,” Romain Gavras

“Bones and All,” Luca Guadagnino

“The Eternal Daughter,” Joanna Hogg

“Bardo,” Alejandro Iñárritu

“Shab, Dakheli, Divar,” Vahid Jalilvand

“The Banshees of Inisherin,” Martin McDonagh

“Argentina, 1985,” Santiago Mitre

“Chiara,” Susanna Nicchiarelli

“Monica,” Andrea Pallaoro

“Khers Nist,” Jafar Panahi

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras

“Un Couple,” Frederick Wiseman

“The Son,” Florian Zeller

“Les Miens,” Roschdy Zem

“Les Enfants des Autres,” Rebecca Zlotowski

Out of Competition, Fiction

“The Hanging Sun,” Francesco Carrozzini

“Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon (When the Waves are Gone),” Lav Diaz

“Living,” Oliver Hermanus

“Dead for a Dollar,” Walter Hill

“Kone Taevast (Call of God),” Kim Ki-duk

“Dreamin’ Wild,” Bill Pohlad

“Master Gardener,” Paul Schrader

“Siccità,” Paolo Virzì

“Pearl,” Ti West

“Don’t Worry Darling,” Olivia Wilde

Out of Competition, Nonfiction

“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom,” Evgeny Afineevsky, Alex Kashpur

“The Matchmaker,” Benedetta Argentieri

“Gli Ultima Giorni Dell’Umanità,” Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

“A Compassionate Spy,” Steve James

“Music for Black Pigeons,” Jorgen Leth, Andreas Koefoed

“The Kiev Trial,” Sergei Loznitsa

“In Viaggio,” Gianfranco Rosi

“Bobi Wine Ghetto President,” Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo

“Nuclear,” Oliver Stone

Out of Competition, Series

“Riget Exodus,” Lars von Trier

“Copenhagen Cowboy,” Nicolas Winding Refn

Out of Competition, Short Films

“Camarera de Piso,” Lucrecia Martel

“A Guerra Finita,” Simone Massi

“In Quanto a Noi,” Simone Massi

“Look At Me,” Sally Potter

Orizzonti Competition

“Obet’ (Victim),” Michal Blaško

“En Los Márgenes,” Juan Diego Botto

“Trenque Lauquen,” Laura Citarella

“Vera,” Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel

“Innocence,” Guy Davidi

“Princess,” Roberto de Paolis

“Blanquita,” Fernando Guzzoni

“Pour La France” Rachid Hami

“Aru Otoko,” Kei Ishikawa

“Chleb I Sól,” Damian Kocur

“Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” Antonio Lukich

“Ti Mangio Il Cuore,” Pippo Mezzapesa

“To the North,” Mihai Mincan

“Autobiography,” Makbul Mubarak

“La Syndicaliste,” Jean-Paul Salomé

“Jang-e Jahani Sevom,” Houman Seyedi

“Najsrekniot Čovek Na Svetot (The Happiest Man in the World),” Teona Strugar Mitevska

“A Noiva,” Sérgio Tréfaut

Orizzonti Competition, Short Films

“Christopher at Sea,” Tom CJ Brown

“Manuale Di Cinematografia Per Dilettanti – Vol. 1,” Federico Di Corato

“Tria – Del Sentimento Del Tradire,” Giulia Grandinetti

“Nocomodo,” Lola Halifa-Legrand

“Rutubet,” Turan Haste

“Snow in September,” Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

“Please Hold the Line,” Ce Ding Tan

“The Fruit Tree,” Isabelle Tollenaere

“III,” Salomé Villeneuve

“Love Forever,” Clare Young

“My Girlfriend,” Kawthar Younis

“Alt På En Gang,” Henrik Dyb Zwart

