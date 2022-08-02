Jake Gyllenhaal to star in ‘Road House’ remake for Amazon Prime

By Marianne Garvey

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is helping bring back a cult classic.

Gyllenhaal is set to star in a remake of “Road House” for Amazon Prime.

According to a synopsis, the movie will be “a reimagined take” on the 1989 film that starred Patrick Swayze. “The Bourne Identity” director Doug Liman will direct.

The new film follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who “takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise,” according to a press release.

“Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel (Silver), Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Liman said, “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

The movie also stars Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage and others.

It is set to go into production in the Dominican Republic this month. It will stream on Prime Video upon release.

