‘Love Island’ winner Kem Cetinay involved in fatal road crash

Former “Love Island” UK champion Kem Cetinay has been involved in a traffic accident that left one person dead.

The 26-year-old British TV personality was driving near his home in London on Thursday morning when his vehicle collided with a motorcycle, a representative for the star confirmed in a statement to CNN on Friday.

“Tragically, a motorcyclist died in the collision. Kem has been assisting the police and is being treated purely as a witness to the incident,” the spokesperson said.

They added that Cetinay “will be making no further comment on this matter aside to offer his deepest condolences, prayers and sympathies to the motorcyclist’s family and friends.”

A statement from London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed that emergency services were called to the scene of a collision in Romford, east London at 11.32 a.m. on Thursday .

“Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended. At the scene a Mercedes car had been in collision with a motorcycle,

“Despite the efforts of medics, a 28-year-old male motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene at 12:04hrs.”

The Met added that “the driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries. He was not arrested.”

Cetinay shot to fame after winning the 2017 series of “Love Island” with actress Amber Davies. The couple, however, split just five months after leaving the villa, saying in a joint statement at the time that “our schedules made it difficult.”

The former hairdresser was able to parlay his popularity on the dating show into a spin-off series called “Straight Outta Love Island” and even ventured into music with the release of his single “Little Bit Leave It,” featuring fellow islander Chris Hughes.

Cetinay has also appeared on other TV shows, including “Dancing on Ice,” “Celebrity MasterChef” and “Celebrity Hunted.”

