Ben Affleck set to celebrate his 50th birthday with his new bride

By Marianne Garvey

Ben Affleck has had a very big year with reason to celebrate as he turns 50 on Monday.

The actor/director and wife Jennifer Lopez were photographed in New York on Sunday.

The newlyweds have been traveling the world together this summer. They celebrated Lopez’s birthday in July in Paris, days after the two officially tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

Lopez announced their wedding in her newsletter, signing it Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez wrote. “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

She continued: “We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

