‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown enrolled at Purdue University

By Marianne Garvey

Millie Bobby Brown is enrolled in Purdue University and attending classes online.

The “Stranger Things” star revealed the news in an interview with Allure magazine, saying she is studying human services, where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.”

Purdue University is located in West Lafayette, Indiana. “Stranger Things” also takes place in Indiana, in the the fictional town of Hawkins. Brown plays Eleven a girl with telekinetic abilities.

Purdue has been referenced in the show over its seasons, including on a special-edition Purdue shirt that appeared during Season 3.

While “Stranger Things 5” is set to be the show’s final season, both a live-action “Stranger Things” spinoff and a “stage play set within the world and mythology” of the show are being created by Upside Down Pictures, the production company founded by the show’s creators The Duffer Brothers.

The show follows a group of kids and adults that battle the forces of a parallel universe.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.