Scott Disick suffered minor injuries in a car crash over the weekend

Scott Disick was in a single vehicle collision in Calabasas, California on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and Disick was the only occupant in the car.

“It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor. Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment,” the Sherrif’s Department said in a statement to CNN.

“He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request,” they added.

CNN has reached out to Disick’s representative for comment.

The reality TV star and businessman shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian.

