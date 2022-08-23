Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 9:34 AM

Jennifer Lopez offers glimpse of her wedding look

<i>From Jennifer Lopez</i><br/>Jennifer Lopez shared her wedding day look on her Instagram account.
From Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez shared her wedding day look on her Instagram account.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jennifer Lopez Affleck is sharing her wedding look with her subscribers.

The superstar singer and actress shared a photo of herself behind a white veil on Instagram Tuesday.

“First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com,” the caption read.

On The JLo is her newsletter, where she first shared news of her engagement to Ben Affleck back in April.

The pair wed in Las Vegas in July, at which time Lopez said she wore a white dress from one of her former movies.

She went a bit fancier for the wedding ceremony they hosted over the weekend at Affleck’s sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Paparazzi images showed Lopez wearing a white gown with a train and an even longer veil.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content