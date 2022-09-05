Brendan Fraser gets emotional after 6-minute standing ovation for ‘The Whale’ at Venice Film Festival

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Brendan Fraser has entered the Oscars chat.

The actor is squarely back in Hollywood and already on the minds of those thinking about the Academy Awards, thanks to his performance in “The Whale,” which reportedly received a six-minute standing ovation after its screening at the Venice Film Festival.

Video shared on social media showed Fraser looking teary eyed as the audience applauded.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film focuses on Fraser’s character, Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound man trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

“Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink plays his daughter.

“The Mummy” star is being touted as a serious Oscars contender with his portrayal in the drama.

According to Variety, Fraser donned a prosthetic suit to play Charlie and he told reporters at the film festival over the weekend of the challenges of the role including having to “learn how to move in a new way.”

“I developed muscles I did not know I had,” Fraser said.

