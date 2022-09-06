Jennifer Lawrence is loving being a mom

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Jennifer Lawrence opening up about becoming a new mom.

The Academy Award winner is featured in Vogue’s October issue and tells the magazine about her new world since welcoming her baby boy, Cy, in February. The interview marks the first time Lawrence publicly shared the gender or name of her child with husband Cooke Maroney.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood,” Lawrence said. “Only because it’s so different for everybody. If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad.”

She said that before giving birth she had a few friends tell her that she might experience some negative feelings and not immediately feel a connection with her son.

“Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving … I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keep saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?'” she said.

But for Lawrence that was not the case.

“My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about. I include my husband in that … The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, now is day one of my life. I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss.'”

