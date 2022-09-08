‘Dancing with the Stars’ new season to include Selma Blair, Wayne Brady and more

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars” will include a platinum recording artist, a Real Housewife, a Bachelorette and an accomplished actress with multiple sclerosis.

And fan-favorite pro dancers Mark Ballas and Louis van Amstel are returning.

The new cast of the hit ABC dance competition was announced Thursday.

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena with partner Daniella Karagach

Movie star Selma Blair with partner Sasha Farber

Comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with partner Witney Carson

“Good Morning America” contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion, with partner Cheryl Burke

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio with partner Mark Ballas

Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) with partner Artem Chigvintsev

Country star Jessie James Decker with partner Alan Bersten

TV star Trevor Donovan with partner Emma Slater

Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning “CODA”) with partner Britt Stewart

Teresa Giudice (“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”) with partner Pasha Pashkov

Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) with partner Koko Iwasaki

“Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd with partner Louis Van Amstel

Jason Lewis (“Sex and the City”) with partner Peta Murgatroyd

Drag queen superstar Shangela with partner Gleb Savchenko

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks with partner Brandon Armstrong

Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

The announcement of Blair, in particular, caused conversation on social media as she has shared her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis and her stem cell transplant in the documentary, “ Introducing, Selma Blair.”

Ballroom experts Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will serve as judges and Tyra Banks will be joined by a new co-host, actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.