Emmy Awards 2022: How to watch and more

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best television shows and performances of they year, will be presented Monday.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of TV’s big night.

The host

Kenan Thompson will take center stage as this year’s host, live from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. This is Thompson’s first time hosting the Emmys but he has been nominated six times.

“Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special,” Thompson said in a statement when his hosting gig was announced. “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

The nominees

“Succession” earned the most nominations of any show, earning a total of 25 nods, including one for outstanding drama, as well as outstanding lead actor nominations for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong. “Ted Lasso” led the comedy category, earning 20 nominations, including one for outstanding comedy series. Star Jason Sudeikis is nominated for outstanding lead actor, while Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham are among the supporting actor nominees. “Hacks” and “Only Murders In the Building” earned 17 nominations each, rounding out the list of top five nominated programs. Click here for a complete list of the nominees.

How to watch

The Emmy Awards will air on NBC at 8 p.m. E.T but it will also stream on Hulu, YouTube TV and live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

