Brittany Snow and ‘Selling the OC’s’ Tyler Stanaland separate

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Brittany Snow and her husband Tyler Stanaland have made the “difficult decision” to separate. The two have been married for two years.

The “Pitch Perfect” star and Stanaland, who appears on the Netflix real estate show “Selling the OC,” shared the news on social media.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Snow wrote on Instagram.

She added the two still have “love and mutual respect for one another,” and that they will “take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

They said they remain close friends.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie,” they said.

The statement concluded: “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

The two were married in March 2020 in Malibu, California.

Stanaland had recently revealed on “Selling the OC,” a spinoff of “Selling Sunset,” that his colleague attempted to kiss him at after-work drinks.

“She genuinely tried to kiss me,” he revealed.

The colleague later apologized on the series.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.