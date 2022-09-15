Naomi Ackie transforms into Whitney Houston in ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ trailer

By Marianne Garvey

Naomi Ackie shines as Whitney Houston in the upcoming biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

Houston fans can see Ackie, whose credits include roles in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and “Doctor Who,” starring as the late singer in a trailer for the film, which was released on Thursday.

“From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career,” the official synopsis for the film teased.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is written by Anthony McCarten, who also wrote the hit 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It is directed by Kasi Lemmons.

The film is produced by Clive Davis, who is played in the movie by Stanley Tucci.

Many of Houston’s hit songs are featured in the film, which covers not just the career highlights but also the hard times the singer had.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” hits theaters December 21.

See the trailer below:

