Camila Cabello makes coaching debut on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello is turning her chair as the newest coach on “The Voice.”

The singer joined the NBC reality singing competition for Season 2 on Monday, along with returning coaches Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Cabello,who started her career on “The X Factor” in 2012, appeared on “The Voice” last season as Legend’s celebrity adviser.

In her coach debut this week, she said she hoped to see “people become better artists and get to live their dreams.”

When host Carson Daly asked Shelton if he’d given Cabello any advice, he jokingly got competitive.

“I don’t want to help her in any way, because so far I’m not impressed,” he said.

“You’re just trying to intimidate me. It’s not working,” Cabello replied.

After some back and forth with Shelton, Cabello nabbed Nashville singer Morgan Myles, who sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” for her team.

“I want what’s best for you and if what you want is Blake’s support and help to be a country artist, absolutely,” Cabello said. “If what you want is to find your own lane — you’re not a country artist, you’re not a pop artist, you’re just Morgan — then I would be really excited to work with you.”

