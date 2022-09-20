Selma Blair makes a strong debut on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Selma Blair made her debut on Monday’s season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars,” nearly four years after revealing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

“I have underestimated me in the past and I have proved myself wrong. So don’t underestimate me,” Blair said on the show.

Blair and her partner Sasha Farber danced the Viennese waltz to David Cook’s “Time of My Life.”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba grew emotional while watching the performance, during which Blair let her cane go.

“I’m just so touched as somebody who is from the invisible illness community,” Inaba said. “Seeing you come out here with your circumstances and just making everyone aware that you are fully able to do and achieve anything you put your mind to.”

Blair finished the night in third place, with a total of 28 points.

“I’m so grateful.” Blair said. “I’ve never danced and this is a dream come true, so thank you.”

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas topped the leaderboard at the end of the night.

“Let’s Make a Deal” host Wayne Brady scored 29 points for his cha cha with pro partner Witney Carson.

“Sex and the City” alum Jason Lewis and pro Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated.

“Dancing with the Stars” streams Mondays on Disney+.

