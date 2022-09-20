The Golden Globes are returning to NBC

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

The Golden Globes are coming back to television.

After holding an untelevised event earlier this year due to a diversity and ethics controversy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and NBC said on Tuesday that the show will be coming back to television on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th Anniversary in January 2023,” Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks for NBCUniversal television and streaming, said in a statement.

NBC had announced in 2021 that it would temporarily end a decades-long relationship and not carry the 2022 ceremony after controversy mounted over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity and ethical questions related to financial benefits given to some members, such as a hotel stay in connection with an “Emily in Paris” junket.

The HFPA has since been working to rebuild its reputation.

The release announcing the show’s return said this year’s show is part of a “one-year agreement, which allows the HFPA and dcp to explore new opportunities for domestic and global distribution across a variety of platforms in the future.”

“The HFPA remains committed to important changes and supporting programs which prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency,” Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, said in a statement.

The HFPA has in recent months added 103 new voters and touted in a press release that its voting body is “now 52% female” and “51.5% racially and ethnically diverse.”

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards be announced on December 12, 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.