Post Malone cancels Boston concert after returning to the hospital

By Zoe Sottile and Michelle Watson, CNN

It’s been a rough few weeks for Post Malone.

The American singer-songwriter is back in the hospital a week after he fell on stage in St. Louis, according to a statement posted to his Instagram story on Saturday night. He was forced to cancel a planned show in Boston after experiencing breathing problems and stabbing pain, he wrote.

“Today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he wrote in the statement. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different that it has before.”

“I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move,” he went on.

Post Malone said he was back in the hospital and was unable to perform in Boston due to his ongoing pain.

Last Saturday, the musician fell through an opening on the stage while performing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. He was in visible pain but finished the concert after a brief break; afterwards, he was diagnosed with bruised ribs at the hospital.

Dre London, Post Malone’s manager, commended the musician for finishing the show “in true Posty fashion.”

The fall came in the middle of Post Malone’s “Twelve Carat” Tour, in support of his album “Twelve Carat Toothache.” The national tour started in Omaha, Nebraska and will end in November in Los Angeles, according to his website.

On Instagram, Post Malone apologized for canceling the Boston show, scheduled to take place at the TD Garden Arena and pledged to reschedule the performance.

“I love y’all so much,” he wrote. “I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you.”

“I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.