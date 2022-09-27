‘Dancing with the Stars’ elimination comes down to tie-breaking vote

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Elvis Night” on “Dancing with the Stars” was all shook up and ended in a tie-breaking vote on Monday.

In a bit of pre-performance drama, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena was unable to perform with his partner Daniella Karagach Pashkova because she tested positive for Covid. Alexis Warr stepped in last minute to do a Viennese waltz with Baena, and they earned a 24 out of 40.

Selma Blair was a crowd pleaser, performing a routine that included a cartwheel and a split.

“Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino performed to “Viva Las Vegas,” with judge Len Goodman telling him, “Just like a Las Vegas gambler, you went all in and it paid off.”

Gabby Windey, Wayne Brady, and Charli D’Amelio all tied for first place with a 32 out of 40. Windey danced a Viennese waltz to “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” Brady danced to “Burning Love,” and D’Amelio danced to “Bossa Nova Baby.”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and her partner Pasha Pashkov were eliminated.

Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli voted to keep Giudice in the competition, while Inaba voted for Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel.

Goodman broke the tie as head judge.

Season 31 of the show, hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro, now streams Mondays on Disney+ live at 8 p.m. ET.

