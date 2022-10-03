Billy Eichner weighs in on ‘Bros’ disappointing box office debut

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Despite a positive critical response, Billy Eichner’s film “Bros” had a lackluster opening weekend at the box office.

The comedian and actor took to Twitter to share his disappointment in the turnout and his pride in the movie, a romantic comedy.

“Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold out theater playing BROS in LA. The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out,” Eichner began a series of tweets on Sunday. “It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie.”

Eichner co-wrote and stars in the film, the first gay rom-com to be produced and distributed by a major studio with a wide theatrical release. It is also the first to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ cast.

“Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is,” Eichner wrote.

He encouraged anyone who “who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo” to try to go see the film.

“You will have a blast!” he wrote.

The movie opened in fourth place, making $4.8 million opening weekend. It opened on 3,350 screens across the country.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.