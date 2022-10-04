Tia Mowry announces split from Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Tia Mowry announced on social media Tuesday that she and her husband Cory Hardrict are divorcing.

“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” “The Game” actress wrote on Instagram, alongside of photo of herself and Hardrict. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

A petition for dissolution of marriage filed by Mowry and obtained by CNN cited “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for the divorce.

The actor stars on the CW series “All American: Homecoming” and has appeared in several films, including “American Sniper.”

He talked to Global Grind in 2015 about how he and Mowry met on the set of “Hollywood Horror” and became better acquainted after she spotted him at a bus stop.

“Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride,” he said. “They gave me a ride and we were friends ever since.”

Hardrict explained that he was a struggling actor at the time, working odd jobs and “at Kmart during the graveyard shift doing security.”

“I was just grinding, I met my wife during those days and she was with me when she was coming out of [the popular television show] ‘Sister, Sister’ [which costarred her twin Tamera Mowry],” he said. “They had everything, man and I didn’t have anything. I had a studio apartment, sleeping in the corner with no furniture for almost two years.”

The couple dated for six years and married in 2008. The are the parents of son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.

