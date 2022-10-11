This Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith duet of ‘Breakaway’ will make you believe you can accomplish literally anything

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Ready to spread your wings and learn how to fly?

Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson are ready to help you do that — or anything else you want to accomplish in this world — with their soaring duet of her 2004 hit “Breakaway,” featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Smith is Tuesday’s guest on the talk show, but a pre-broadcast clip of their duet with Clarkson is already taking our will-this-week-ever-end negativity and turning it into what can only be described as a can-do-anything attitude.

Nothing else would have been expected from pairing these two powerhouse singers on a track as unfailingly uplifting as this, but once in a rare while, even your greatest expectations are exceeded. Who know that could still happen?

File this Kellyoke duet of the ages under “We deserve nice things.”

Smith, who uses they/them pronouns, recently released a new video for their song “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras.

“The Kelly Clarkson” show airs daily in syndication. Check local listings for details.

