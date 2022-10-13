Bad Bunny leads American Music Award nominations

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Good news for Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican performer is the most-nominated artists for the 2022 American Music Awards, earning eight nominations, among them his first-ever for artist of the year. The show — which is produced by dick clark productions and ABC — pointed out in a release on Thursday that Bad Bunny would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most awards in a single year if he ended up winning in all his nominated categories.

Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift each earned six nominations, while Adele, Harry Styles and The Weeknd came in with five a piece.

First-time nominees included Jack Hawlow, Latto and BLACKPINK. And elsewhere, Elton John made history for what the show called being “the longest-recognized artists” in the show’s history. His first nominations was in 1974.

The show also boasted about the addition of a new category dedicated to the K-Pop genre, favorite K-Pop artist.

The American Music Awards will air Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out some of the key categories below.

Artist of the year

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New artists of the year

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Collaboration of the year

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t

Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow. “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Favorite Male Pop Artists

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favorite female pop artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Favorite pop album

Adele, “30”

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Favorite country artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Walker Hayes

Favorite female country artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Favorite male R&B artist

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Favorite K-pop artist

BLACKPINK

BTS

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.