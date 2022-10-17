Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis respond to ‘false’ accusations from former nanny in joint statement

By Dan Heching, CNN

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have released a joint statement regarding the highly publicized end of their relationship.

The former couple, who were together from 2011 until 2020 and share two children, spoke out on Monday in response to a story published by The Daily Mail, in which a woman described as a former nanny for the two stars divulged alleged private details about the time leading up to and around their split.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” their joint statement provided to CNN read. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.”

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone,” the statement concluded.

The unnamed woman, whose claims have not been verified by CNN, spoke with the British outlet about the couple’s interactions amid Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles, with whom she was working on the set of her film, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Wilde previously told Vanity Fair that her relationship with Sudeikis, with whom she shares daughter Daisy, 5, and son Otis, 8, ended long before her romance with Styles began.

The couple’s separation has been, at times, contentious.

The “Booksmart” director has previously addressed being served legal documents by Sudeikis’s legal team regarding custody of their children while presenting her latest movie at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, calling the move “vicious.”

A source with knowledge of the matter told CNN at the time that Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered” and called it “inappropriate.”

