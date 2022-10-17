‘She Said’ premieres five years after Harvey Weinstein story broke

By Marianne Garvey

“She Said,” based on the book on the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct, made its premiere at the 2022 New York Film Festival on Oct. 13.

The world premiere of the film took place five years after reporting on the allegations against Weinstein were first published by the Times — and as Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial on sexual assault charges gets underway.

In 2020, the former movie producer was convicted of rape in a New York trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges in California.

“She Said” recounts the 2017 New York Times investigation that exposed decades of sexual abuse by Weinstein. Zoe Kazan plays Times journalist Jodi Kantor and Carey Mulligan is investigative reporter Megan Twohey.

Kantor, Kazan, Twohey and Mulligan all attended the premiere.

The screenplay was adapted by Rebecca Lenkiewicz.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Ashley Judd, who participated on the record for the Times’ exposé. Judd participated in a panel discussion after the screening and plays herself in the movie.

Weinstein accuser Sarah Ann Masse also appears in the film.

“She Said” is scheduled for release on Nov. 18.

