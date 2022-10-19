Kelly Ripa thanks Kathie Lee Gifford for not reading her book.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kelly Ripa is turning a negative into a positive.

During a recent episode of the podcast “Not Skinny But Not Fat,” the morning talk show host was asked about Kathie Lee Gifford saying she doesn’t plan to read Ripa’s new memoir, “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories.”

“It’s really hard to sell a book, right? And this is like week three of the book, right? And I mean, honestly, I’m not gonna lie, I was not reading any headlines anywhere,” Ripa said. “And suddenly all of these headlines pop up and there’s all of this attention on my book, so I am a person that tends to take a negative and turn it into a positive. And so my ultimate comment is, thank you.”

Ripa became co-host of “Live With Regis and Kelly” in 2000, after Gifford left the longtime morning show.

In her book, Ripa writes about her complicated relationship with her former co-host Regis Philbin, who died of natural causes at the age of 88 in 2020.

“I’m not gonna read the book. I haven’t read it,” Gifford said of Ripa’s book during an appearance on “Good Day New York.” “I don’t even know if it’s out yet. I just know what Regis was to me. He was, for 15 years, the best partner a person could ever, ever have professionally, but he was my friend.”

As for whether Ripa thinks Gifford might feel differently about the book if she read it?

“I think anybody that reads the book will have a completely different take,” Ripa said during the podcast.

Her book is number four on the New York Times hardcover nonfiction bestsellers list as of Wednesday.

