Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 9:17 AM

‘Succession’ Season 4 teaser trailer promises more Roy family drama

<i>HBO Max</i><br/>Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a trailer for Season 4 of
HBO Max
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a trailer for Season 4 of "Succession

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

A new teaser trailer for the fourth season of “Succession” is short but delivers the drama.

It also confirms when viewers can expect to see the new season of the HBO show. (CNN and HBO are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The teaser aired during the “House of the Dragon” Season 1 finale and had spring 2023 on the closing title card.

New episodes of “Succession” will follow the Season 3 finale, which saw Logan Roy selling Waystar Royco with his kids unable to stop him. In a shocking turn of events, Siobhan Roy’s husband Tom Wambsgans betrays her and her siblings.

An official synopsis for the show promises more Roy family battles, saying: “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

“Everything I try to do, people turn against me,” Logan Roy says in the trailer.

Elsewhere, we see battle lines drawn as other members of the Roy family and their allies deal with the fallout of Logan’s decisions.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content