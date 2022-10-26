Hugh Jackman says he lost out on a role in ‘Miss Congeniality’ after audition with ‘amazing’ Sandra Bullock

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Hugh Jackman says he auditioned for the role of Sandra Bullock’s love interest, FBI agent Eric Matthews, in “Miss Congeniality,” but lost out on the part.

Jackman told Variety his agent made him audition since he had been offered “Someone Like You” with Ashley Judd and would be in a better position to negotiate his deal if he got the role opposite Bullock.

“No one knew ‘X-Men’ yet,” Jackman told the publication. “I was a nobody.”

When Jackman read lines with Bullock, he said he couldn’t keep up with her.

“‘Holy s**t! She’s amazing! And so quick and fast. I’m not even vaguely up to speed here.’ I was pedaling as fast as I could, but I didn’t know the script well enough,” he recalled.

Jackman said it was the first time he’d ever tested with another actor, and that he wasn’t expecting to see Bullock at the audition.

“It was the first time I’d tested [with another actor],” he said. “I was impressed that she was in there. I didn’t expect her to be in there. I’m guessing eight people she tested with.”

The role ended up going to Benjamin Bratt.

“That’s humiliating, when your agent says, ‘I don’t want you to get this job, but just go get it.’ And then you don’t get it,” Jackman quipped.

Jackman said the timing was not in his favor; he’d auditioned for “Miss Congeniality” after he wrapped filming as Wolverine in “X-Men” but the movie hadn’t been released yet.

