Julie and Savannah Chrisley get emotional about family’s struggle amid legal drama

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Savannah Chrisley believes her mother Julie is handling her current legal issues better than she is.

The pair sat down for an episode of the podcast “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” that came out Tuesday and their conversation was emotional.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, Savannah’s parents, were convicted in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of of more than $30 million in loans.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the reality stars who found fame on the series “Chrisley Knows Best,” are set to be sentenced on November 21. They are facing up to 30 years in prison.

Their daughter said during the podcast that she’s angry because “my whole life could change” as her parents are her support system.

She pointed out that her parents have dived deeper into their Christian faith in this time and tearfully asked her mother about that.

“Everyone has it hard,” Julie Chrisley said. “But the one thing God has said is ‘I will never leave you, I will never forsake you.’ He didn’t promise us it was always going to be rainbows and sunshine. But he always promised that the rain would eventually stop.”

She said that they were no better than anyone else to go through hard times, but believes that people go through challenge to propel them into their destiny.

“I believe you don’t have a testimony without a test,” Julie Chrisley said tearfully.

Savannah Chrisley urged people to “do the research” when it comes to her parents’ legal issues and said the whole legal experience has “broken” her father.

Julie Chrisley said she has a great deal of fear.

“It’s fear for my parents. It’s fear for my mother-in-law because I’m the caregiver,” she said. “I’m the person who takes care of everyone.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.